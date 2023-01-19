Mirova US LLC Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mirova US LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 0.0% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,385. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

