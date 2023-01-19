Mirova US LLC Sells 2,577 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mirova US LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,798 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 4.1% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $176,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $344.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $540.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

