MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.74) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.
MJ Gleeson Stock Performance
LON GLE opened at GBX 423 ($5.16) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £246.79 million and a P/E ratio of 705.00. MJ Gleeson has a 12-month low of GBX 331 ($4.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 760.20 ($9.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 359.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 426.57.
About MJ Gleeson
