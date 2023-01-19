MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.74) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

LON GLE opened at GBX 423 ($5.16) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £246.79 million and a P/E ratio of 705.00. MJ Gleeson has a 12-month low of GBX 331 ($4.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 760.20 ($9.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 359.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 426.57.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

