MOBOX (MBOX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.82 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, MOBOX has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $77.29 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,509,890 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

