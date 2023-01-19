Morgan Stanley Upgrades Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) to “Overweight”

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 1.76. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Portillo’s

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $545,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,866,000 after purchasing an additional 752,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,081,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 741,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 280,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,854,000 after acquiring an additional 269,526 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 631,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 225,119 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

Featured Stories

