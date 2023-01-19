Morgan Stanley Upgrades Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) to “Overweight”

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
Portillo’s Stock Performance
Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 1.76. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Insider Transactions at Portillo’s
In other news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $545,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,866,000 after purchasing an additional 752,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,081,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 741,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 280,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,854,000 after acquiring an additional 269,526 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 631,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 225,119 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Portillo’s Company Profile
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.
