MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of MTY opened at C$64.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$59.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.04. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$45.20 and a 12-month high of C$64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09.

MTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.43.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

