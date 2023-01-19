Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Nasdaq by 838.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 172.5% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.31.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

