National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. Research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

