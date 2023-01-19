NBW Capital LLC Acquires 27,986 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 2.7% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504,602 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 132.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,681,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Energy Transfer by 45.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its position in Energy Transfer by 733.7% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,547 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.43. 64,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,226,347. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

