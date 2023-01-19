NBW Capital LLC Has $449,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,077 shares of company stock valued at $98,937,467. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $353.48. 10,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

