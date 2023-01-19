NBW Capital LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.24. 5,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,110. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

