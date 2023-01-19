NBW Capital LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,008,816,000 after buying an additional 408,930 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,134,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,775,000 after buying an additional 611,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,721,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,704,000 after buying an additional 340,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,888,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $797,830,000 after buying an additional 2,859,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.77. 75,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,295,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $192.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

