Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

NBO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,997. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

