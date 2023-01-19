New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 95.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,395,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.