New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
