NFT Market Capitalization Tops $557,624.52 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $557,624.52 and $1,577.07 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01512678 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

