NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 1.3 %

NIKE Increases Dividend

NKE stock opened at $126.43 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $149.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $196.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

