Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Down 79.4% in December

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NROM remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38. Noble Roman’s has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

