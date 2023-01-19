Northern Trust Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northern Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $98.97 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $132.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,873,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,206,000 after purchasing an additional 219,453 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust by 65.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 423,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after acquiring an additional 167,247 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.59.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

