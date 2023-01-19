Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Holdings Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 10.00% of Northwest Pipe worth $27,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 28.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $340.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $122.98 million for the quarter. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.62%. Analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael C. Franson sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $62,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

