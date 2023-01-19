Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 62000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Leap Health in a report on Friday, November 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$21.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30.
Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.
