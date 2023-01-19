Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 62000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Leap Health in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Nova Leap Health alerts:

Nova Leap Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$21.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health ( CVE:NLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.