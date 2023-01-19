Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the December 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,252,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 851,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 173,891 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 819,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 83,794 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $10.49.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

