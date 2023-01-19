NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$60,000.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,019 shares in the company, valued at C$2,340,228.

Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,244 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total transaction of C$72,105.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 15,466 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$201,058.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total transaction of C$139,900.00.

NuVista Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVA traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.04. The company had a trading volume of 263,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,569. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$6.98 and a 52 week high of C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$445.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 3.2899997 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.85.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.