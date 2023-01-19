NXM 1-Day Volume Reaches $80,456.06 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. NXM has a total market cap of $317.85 million and $80,456.06 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NXM has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $48.20 or 0.00230765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00031242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00039256 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017755 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000497 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003106 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 48.00869568 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $80,158.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

