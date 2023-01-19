Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) 1-Day Volume Hits $54.68 Million

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $160.87 million and approximately $54.68 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00427239 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,268.93 or 0.30019148 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.18 or 0.00767051 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.