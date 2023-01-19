Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.16. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

