Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th.

Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Old Second Bancorp has a payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.13. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.37 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 15.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 37.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 82,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 72.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

