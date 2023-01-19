Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,492 shares.The stock last traded at $95.10 and had previously closed at $96.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $965.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.26.

Omega Flex Announces Dividend

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 58.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omega Flex during the second quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex during the second quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 236.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter worth $66,000. 38.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.