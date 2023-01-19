OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT) Short Interest Update

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OmniLit Acquisition Stock Performance

OLIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.11. 14,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,606. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. OmniLit Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Institutional Trading of OmniLit Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About OmniLit Acquisition

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

