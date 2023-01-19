Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.89

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.89 and traded as high as C$44.46. Open Text shares last traded at C$43.91, with a volume of 569,927 shares changing hands.

Open Text Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$11.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Open Text

In related news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 71,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.23, for a total value of C$2,659,790.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,111,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,402,739.01. In related news, Senior Officer Simon David Harrison sold 3,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.23, for a total value of C$131,401.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$949,672.43. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 71,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.23, for a total transaction of C$2,659,790.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,111,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,402,739.01. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 321,300 shares of company stock worth $12,445,851 and sold 78,885 shares worth $2,944,756.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

