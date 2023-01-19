OpenBlox Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $75.30 Million (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and $558,035.03 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded up 62% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

