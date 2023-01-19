OpenBlox Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $575,632.49 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 55.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

