Oppenheimer Cuts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $213.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $218.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.73.

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.26. The stock had a trading volume of 40,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,365. CME Group has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

