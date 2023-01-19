Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.48

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.59. Opsens shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 40,772 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPSSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Opsens from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Opsens Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

