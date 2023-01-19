Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.14. 49,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,163,657. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

