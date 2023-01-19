Orbit Chain Price Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $68.83 million and $619,511.19 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

