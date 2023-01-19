Orchid (OXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.14 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $52.31 million and $2.14 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00031390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00039481 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017798 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00231659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001027 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

