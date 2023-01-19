Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of ONVO opened at $1.48 on Monday. Organovo has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Organovo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Organovo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.25% of Organovo worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

