Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.05

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORINY shares. Danske raised Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

See Also

