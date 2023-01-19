Osmosis (OSMO) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00003751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $388.04 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Osmosis has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Osmosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00428824 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,333.68 or 0.30100283 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00760719 BTC.

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.