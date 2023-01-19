Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Insider Jeff Evanson Sells 27,162 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) insider Jeff Evanson sold 27,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $35,582.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,149,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Evanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Jeff Evanson sold 103,255 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $125,971.10.

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTLK traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 801,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,084. The stock has a market cap of $273.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 41,606 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 93.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

