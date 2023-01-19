Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Insider Jeff Evanson Sells 27,162 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLKGet Rating) insider Jeff Evanson sold 27,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $35,582.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,149,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Evanson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 19th, Jeff Evanson sold 103,255 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $125,971.10.

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTLK traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 801,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,084. The stock has a market cap of $273.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 41,606 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 93.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

