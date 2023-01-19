PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.10% of PagerDuty worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $8,527,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $4,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Stock Down 0.4 %

PagerDuty stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,033. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. Research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 20,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $574,856.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,343.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,856.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 20,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $574,856.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,343.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,797 shares of company stock worth $3,421,714 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

