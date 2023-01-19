Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.6 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average is $71.68. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

