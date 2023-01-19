Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.4% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after purchasing an additional 331,447 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,316,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,682,000 after purchasing an additional 289,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,127,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,646,000 after purchasing an additional 92,949 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

LOW traded down $6.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.98. The company had a trading volume of 61,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,620. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.03. The company has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $241.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

