Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Landstar System makes up 0.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.76. 5,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,741. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $178.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.30.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

