Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.75. 81,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,931. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $235.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

