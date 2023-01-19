Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 25,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group
In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.6 %
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.83.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
