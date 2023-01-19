Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hubbell by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hubbell from $222.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hubbell Price Performance

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.94 and a 200-day moving average of $225.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.