Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Park Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

PKE stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.61 million, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.63. Park Aerospace has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 1,310.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 542.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

