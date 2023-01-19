Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.45.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $307.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

