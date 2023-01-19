Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,850 iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $24.56 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45.

